Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
1961 - 2019
Indianapolis, IN - Babette Justus, 57, of Indianapolis passed away on July 19, 2019.

Babette was born on November 20, 1961 in Indianapolis to Pat Fendley and Wally Justus and graduated from Park Tudor High School. Babette was a beautiful bubbly soul who always had a smile on her face. She had a heart of gold, didn't know a stranger, and always did what she could to make other people feel better about themselves. She was known for her cooking and baking and loved sharing her meals with others. She was a giving spirit who volunteered for many organizations and recovery groups and valued the friendships she developed. She was a true daddy's girl but cherished her family above all else, and her sweet and loving energy will be missed by her family and many friends.

She leaves behind her mother and step-father, Pat and Chuck Norman; her father, Wally Justus; siblings, Tamara Justus-Dallman (Ernest), Simone Spiegel (Sam), Walt Justus (Janie); step-siblings, Vickie Norman, Joey Ferguson (Ed), Chuck Norman (Melanie), Shelli Alter (Ralph); honorary sister, Brenda Gallo; Uncle: Michael Fendley (Linda); nieces and nephews, Justin Root, Derrek Root, Samantha Spiegel, Sabrina Smith, Jillian Justus-Foran; many great nieces and nephews and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Walter "Guy" Justus.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.

Memorial contributions in Babette's honor may be made to the Overdose Lifeline, Inc., 1100 W. 42nd Street, Suite 345, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 22, 2019
Download Now