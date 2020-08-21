Barbara A. Glesing
Indianapolis - Barbara A. Glesing, age 92, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1928 in Beech Grove, IN to the late Ralph Harover and Marie (Borgmann) Harover.
Barbara earned a Bachelor Degree from Indiana University, and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Job's Daughters, and Friedens United Church of Christ. Barbara had a passion for cooking and baking, even writing her own cookbook which she shared with her family. She and Richard hosted Sunday family dinners for many many years. She was a loyal fan of IU basketball and football, as well as a pianist, and expert seamstress. Most of all, Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, who loved being surrounded by her family.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard J. Glesing; sons, Randall Glesing, Phillip Glesing (Darrell Fishel), Jeffrey Glesing (Lea) and Timothy Glesing (Bobbi); son in law, James Scott; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Scott; and sisters, Phyllis Finchum and Janet Garriott.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:30 am at the funeral home. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.
Barbara's family would like to especially thank the talented team at Brookdale Hospice.
Barbara will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 8300 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46217 or at www.friedensucc.org
or the American Heart Association
, 6500 Technology Center Dr, Suite 100, indianapolis, IN 46278 or at www.heart.org
.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com