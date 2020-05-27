Barbara A. Hittle
West Lafayette - Barbara A. Hittle, (93), of West Lafayette, and formerly of Speedway, IN, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born in Rush County, IN, on February 1, 1927. She attended Rushville public schools and graduated from high school in 1945, then attended Indiana University and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Social Welfare. On June 24, 1949, she married James M. (Jim) Hittle, also of Rushville. Their first year of marriage was spent in West Lafayette while Jim finished his senior year at Purdue.
In 1952 they moved to Speedway, IN where Jim was employed at the Allison Division of General Motors. Barbara was a home maker and active in Psi Iota Xi social sorority, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Speedway Christian Church where she is a member. She was a substitute teacher in the Speedway schools and sold real estate for a short period.
After Jim retired in 1987, they joined a time share organization and traveled to many places in the US and Europe. Among the most memorable times were anniversary celebrations in Colorado and Tennessee with their children and grandchildren.
In 2012 they moved to University Place in West Lafayette where Barbara participated in the many activities and became active in some of the committees that were available.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jim, and their 3 children Lora (John Lee) of Green River, WY; Mark (Lynn) of Lowell, IN, and Leslie Bunchek (Matthew) of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren - Bradley Hittle, Angela Patti, Ross and Jess Bunchek - and 4 great grandchildren - Christina and Jacob Hittle and Gwen and David Patti.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Speedway Christian Church renovation fund, the Purdue Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering for Macular Degeneration Research, the University Place UPR Foundation, or to the donor's selected organization. Share memoires and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 31, 2020.