|
|
Rev. Barbara A. Sloop
Indianapolis - On May 10, 1946, Barbara was born on Long Island, New York, between Mitchel Air Force Base and Christ's First Presbyterian Church - the values of both institutions, as well as those of her family, deeply influencing her life.
Barbara obtained her Bachelor's in Physical Therapy and Master's in Education and Rehabilitation Administration from Tufts and Northeastern Universities (Boston) where she developed a tightknit group of female friends (the "Bouvé Broads") whose bond lasted 50+ years.
In 1968, Barbara was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, caring for individuals with leprosy, then in orthopedics, neurology, and burn; as well as serving on a Coast Guard Search and Rescue team.
Her highest honor was as special assistant to then Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Koop, and the nation's first female Deputy Surgeon General, Dr. Faye Abdellah, both of whom exemplified Micah 6:8 "to do justice; love mercy; and walk humbly with God." Through this, she served and loved those affected by the tragic AIDS epidemic for 6 years before retirement in 1990.
She then studied at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, becoming an ordained minister at her home Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church (Bethesda, Maryland) in 1993. She became a certified chaplain through residency (St.Vincent's hospital), and served four Indianapolis Presbyterian congregations: Second, Orchard Park, Zionsville, and Northminster. While at ZPC, she was 'adopted' into a wonderful family: Kristyn Looney and her children (Barbara's cherished godchildren): Samuel (16), Kevin (12) and Daniel (9).
Moving a few years ago to Hoosier Village, she gained a wonderful pastoral friend in Chaplain Ron May and gracious neighbors.
She was preceded in death by: mother, Clara Cheshire Sloop; father, Erwin Graham Sloop; and loving grandparents, Lilly and Austin Cheshire. She is survived by: her big brother, David, a proud Air Force veteran of Vietnam; niece Robin (Paul); and nephew Robert (Peter).
A celebration of her life is scheduled in the chapel at Hoosier Village (Indianapolis) on Saturday, March 9th at 1:30 p.m. A graveside service on Long Island will occur later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Indianapolis Humane Society to support the fuzzy four-footed friends Barbara so loved.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019