Barbara Acton



Plainfield - Barbara J. Acton, 82, of Plainfield, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born October 16, 1936 to the late Robert and Corda (Barr) Whitaker in Indianapolis, IN. She worked at Allison's Div. of GM for 30 years retiring as an executive secretary in 1992. After retiring, she and her sister Mary opened Kate's Place in Plainfield, an antique and herb shop at the Whitaker family farm. In addition to antiques she also enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Plainfield Christian Church. Barbara is survived by her son, Greg D. (LaChelle) Acton; a daughter, Sharon A. Prether; a sister, Mary Rinck; and three grandchildren, Matthew, MacKenzie and Mitchell Acton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Darrell Acton. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13 in the Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019