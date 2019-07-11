Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Plainfield Christian Church
800 Dan Jones Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Acton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Acton


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Acton Obituary
Barbara Acton

Plainfield - Barbara J. Acton, 82, of Plainfield, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born October 16, 1936 to the late Robert and Corda (Barr) Whitaker in Indianapolis, IN. She worked at Allison's Div. of GM for 30 years retiring as an executive secretary in 1992. After retiring, she and her sister Mary opened Kate's Place in Plainfield, an antique and herb shop at the Whitaker family farm. In addition to antiques she also enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Plainfield Christian Church. Barbara is survived by her son, Greg D. (LaChelle) Acton; a daughter, Sharon A. Prether; a sister, Mary Rinck; and three grandchildren, Matthew, MacKenzie and Mitchell Acton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Darrell Acton. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13 in the Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Download Now