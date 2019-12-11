|
Barbara Ambrose
Barbara Lee Ambrose, age 76, passed away December 6, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late John Graham and Alice Elizabeth (Ingle) Devere. Barbara was a member of The Bridge Church in Indianapolis and was a Quality Control Inspector.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Donald Terry (Charissa) Ambrose II and Sean Ambrose; and grandchildren, Ariann Schrock and Donald Terry Ambrose III. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald Terry Ambrose I; and son, Dale Heffernan.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 North Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM also at the mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019