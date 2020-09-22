Barbara Ann Brammer
Barbara Ann Brammer, 88, of Sherman Oaks, CA and formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away September 19, 2020 in CA. Barbara was born to the late Roger and Mildred Allen March 10, 1932 in Houston, TX. She was later employed as a dental hygienist in Providence RI. After marriage to her late husband Jack Brammer, she spent the majority of her life in Indianapolis, IN and later winters in Clearwater, FL. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Broock.
She is survived by her other four children: Timothy Brammer (Cindy) of Key Largo, FL; Jay Brammer (Rebecca) of Indianapolis, IN; Bonnie McGinnis (Craig) of Santa Barbara, CA; and Jackie Laikin (Daniel) of Sherman Oaks, CA. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Barbara was a treasure to everyone she touched. She was deeply loved by all of her family and friends. She devoted her life to raising her children and sharing her love. After cooking at home while raising her children, they still enjoy cooking dinners using her recipes. She loved life and spent a lot of time traveling with her family and friends. Barbara enjoyed boating, beaches, and fun in the sun including taking her children to the pool. She also appreciated sports including her children's little league activities, ice skating, and dancing. For decades a favorite activity was attending the Indianapolis 500 with her family.
A private family ceremony is planned for her in Santa Barbara, Ca. There will also be a private family ceremony at the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Immediately following the ceremony, she will be entombed in the chapel mausoleum at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to support Parkinson's Research in tribute to Barbara Brammer at www.michaeljfox.org
.