Barbara Ann (Coplen) Crose
Barbara Ann (Coplen) Crose

Indianapolis - Barbara Ann Coplen Crose, 92, Indianapolis, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Frankfort, IN.

Barbara graduated from Frankfort High School, Indiana University, and earned her Masters Degree from Butler University. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, Indiana Advocates for Children (Kids Voice), CASA, and Lawrence United Methodist Church. Barbara was employed by Indianapolis Public Schools and Epworth Community Pre-School.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Agnes Coplen; and husband, Robert G. Crose. She is survived by her children, Susan (William) Kenny and Gregg A. Crose; grandchildren: Michael Kenny, Elizabeth Kenny, Emily Kenny and Brooke Lane.

Graveside services will be held privately in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Advocates for Children Kid's Voice, www.kidsvoiceIN.org/donations, 127 E. Michigan Street, Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

In lieu of flowers, it was Barbara's wish for you to do something kind for someone else.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
