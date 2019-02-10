|
|
Barbara Ann Jackson
Indianapolis - Barbara Ann Jackson, 79 of Indianapolis passed away on February 7, 2019. A visitation will be held, TODAY, Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019. To read the entire obituary and to leave the family online condolences, please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019