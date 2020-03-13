|
|
Barbara Ann Mattingly
Indianapolis - Barbara Ann (Grant) Mattingly 93, of Indianapolis, departed this life Wednesday, March 12, 2020. Barb was born March 11, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edward and Anna (Brice) Grant. She attended St. Therese Little Flower Catholic School, graduated from St. Mary's High School, and attended Marian College. Barb thoroughly enjoyed working at L.S. Ayres downtown in the handkerchief department and General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). She met the love of her life, Joe, on new year's eve at a Young Catholic Adults (YCA) ski trip in Michigan.
Barb was a loving mother of four children, a faithful and active community volunteer at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, a reading tutor in the IPS primary grades, and a master typist in the world of business.
Her joys came from reading, her many friends, participation in the Homemakers Club, and family vacations. Anything involving the ocean was at the top of her list, including fresh shrimp and the beautiful views of the water. Remembering those trips brought her great happiness throughout the year. In retirement, she loved attending her grandchildren's recitals, school programs and plays.
Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Francis Mattingly, and her adopted sister, Rose Koma Smith. She is survived by her loving children Alice Mattingly and Dolores "Dee" (Chris, deceased) Koepfer of Indianapolis, Edward (Judith) Mattingly of Santa Rosa, California, and Carol (Scott Latshaw) Mattingly of Charlottesville, Virginia, and grandchildren Grant Mattingly and Kara and Erika Koepfer.
Private services were held on Sunday, March 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Tamarindo Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020