Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Mattingly


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Mattingly Obituary
Barbara Ann Mattingly

Indianapolis - Barbara Ann (Grant) Mattingly 93, of Indianapolis, departed this life Wednesday, March 12, 2020. Barb was born March 11, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edward and Anna (Brice) Grant. She attended St. Therese Little Flower Catholic School, graduated from St. Mary's High School, and attended Marian College. Barb thoroughly enjoyed working at L.S. Ayres downtown in the handkerchief department and General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). She met the love of her life, Joe, on new year's eve at a Young Catholic Adults (YCA) ski trip in Michigan.

Barb was a loving mother of four children, a faithful and active community volunteer at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, a reading tutor in the IPS primary grades, and a master typist in the world of business.

Her joys came from reading, her many friends, participation in the Homemakers Club, and family vacations. Anything involving the ocean was at the top of her list, including fresh shrimp and the beautiful views of the water. Remembering those trips brought her great happiness throughout the year. In retirement, she loved attending her grandchildren's recitals, school programs and plays.

Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Francis Mattingly, and her adopted sister, Rose Koma Smith. She is survived by her loving children Alice Mattingly and Dolores "Dee" (Chris, deceased) Koepfer of Indianapolis, Edward (Judith) Mattingly of Santa Rosa, California, and Carol (Scott Latshaw) Mattingly of Charlottesville, Virginia, and grandchildren Grant Mattingly and Kara and Erika Koepfer.

Private services were held on Sunday, March 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Tamarindo Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -