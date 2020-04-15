|
|
Barbara Ann Ruhmkorff Barkes
New Palestine - age 58, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Barbara was born July 3, 1961 in Beech Grove to Richard and Joan Minkner Ruhmkorff. She graduated from Scecina Memorial High School. She worked at C.E. Reeves Roofing in the accounting department. Barbara is survived by her daughter Lillian Barkes, sisters Paula (Chuck) Craney, Karla (Dan) Zook, brothers David (Ann), Gregg and Michael Ruhmkorff, brother-in-law Tim Waters and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Karen Waters. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to John H. Boner Neighbor Center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Barkes family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020