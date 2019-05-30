Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Barbara Ann Ruoff


Barbara Ann Ruoff

Indianapolis - Barbara Ann Ruoff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 22, 2019. She had just celebrated her 93rd birthday. Barbara was born in Blackford, Kentucky on the 17th of May in 1926. Her early years were spent in the Bluegrass state, but when she met and married Robert Ruoff, a Hoosier, she became one too!

Her biggest pleasure in life was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Bruce. She leaves behind her daughters Sandra Taubken (Wayne), Teresa Carlson (Lynn), and Jennifer Westfall (Marc) and daughter in law Nancy Ruoff . She loved her large family including 11 grand children and 21 great grandchildren.

During her lifetime her strong Christian faith led her to attend and teach Bible studies. She and Bob supported Southport Baptist Church, Community Church of Greenwood, and were one of the founding families of Southland Community Church during their 64 years of marriage.

In all stages of her life, Barbara was a strong supporter of whatever endeavor she undertook. She loved sports and rooted for the IU Hoosiers along with cheering on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Most of all she was the family prayer warrior until the very end of her life.

A Celebration of Life was held in a private family ceremony.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
