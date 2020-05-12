Barbara Ann WierBarbara Ann Wier passed away on May 6, 2020 at home with her husband Gerald Wier at her side. Barbara was born March 15, 1935, in DuBois PA to Clark and Helen Smiley. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years Gerald, one brother, three sons, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Following cremation she will be laid to rest in Crown Hill cemetery. No services are planned. She was loved, cherished and will be greatly missed.