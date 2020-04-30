Barbara Baker Hatfield
1949 - 2020
Barbara Baker Hatfield, 70, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020 at IU North Hospital.

Barbara was born November 10, 1949 in Indianapolis to Curtis and Mary (Lanham) Baker. She grew up on the west side and attended School 50 and Northwest High School.

Barbara was the youngest of four children and was raised with sister, Lou (Baker) Frey (Mike), and bother Dennis Baker (Judy) and Steve Baker (deceased).

Barbara is also survived by her daughter, Shannon (Scott) Luther of Westfield and four wonder grandchildren, Christopher, Nick, Tracy and Joey Luther, all of Bloomington, IN, who she adored

In addition, Barbara is survived by her husband of 27 years, Noble Hatfield, her stepdaughter, Christine (Hatfield) Waldrip, of Westfield stepson, Michael Hatfield (Amber), of Indianapolis and two granddaughters, Isabella and Callie Waldrip.

Barbara was small in stature, and she lived a full and active life, even though diagnosed with Fibromyalgia in 2002. She loved music, fine dining, attending to the house she personally designed and cuddling with her Chihuahua, Zoey.

Cremation has been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, no service is scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to any Humane Society.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
