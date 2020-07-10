Barbara Brewer ClarkIndianapolis -October 31, 1930 - July 7, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Barbara is the widow of Joseph H. Clark, whom she married in 1952. She is survived by her daughters AmyJo Clark, Cynthia Hoye and Maryanne Clark, by five grandchildren, Joseph Clark, Colin Clark, Kate Stringfield, Abigail Troyer and Robert E. Hoye III, and three great-grandchildren at this time. She graduated from Shortridge High School and DePauw University where she became a life-long loyal Kappa Kappa Gamma. She actively served in many local organizations including the Junior League, the Children's Bureau, St. Margaret's Guild, and the DAR to name a few. She raised her daughters well by serving as their Brownies, Girl Scouts, and 4-H clubs leader. Her love of 4-H continued through her volunteerism at the Indiana State Fair for many years. She had a passion for collecting and playing cards, particularly those representing passenger and shipping lines, which she heavily researched and documented. Her curiosity about everything led to her interest in piano, quilting, Native American history and art, horses and trail riding, reading, scrapbooks and genealogy. She and Joe took many trips with Elderhostel, both abroad and most often in the Southwest. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. The family will be holding a private service. Those who wish to express their sympathy may make a donation in her name to Boys Town, the USO, or the Indiana State Fair Foundation.