Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Barbara Coleman
Barbara Coleman

Barbara Coleman

Barbara Coleman Obituary
Barbara Coleman

Indianapolis - Barbara "Bobby" Sims Coleman passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 in Conroe, Texas surrounded by family. She lived life to its fullest through traveling, shopping, social clubs, and spending time with her family and friends. Bobby worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker at Larue Carter Memorial Hospital and as Chief Social Worker at the Riley Child Psychiatry Clinic.

She and her husband, Julian, who passed away recently, moved to Texas in April of this year to be closer to family. She is survived by her sons, Julian (Denise), Hugh (Tanya), and Mark (Marlo) and their families.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband following the Service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
