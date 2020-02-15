|
Barbara Coyner
Greenwood - Barbara Kay Coyner, 71, passed away February 12, 2020. Her family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4 - 8pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue in Indianapolis. A Funeral Mass will be conducted Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 am at St. Andrews, 920 North Main Street in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coyner Scholarship Fund, St. Andrews Anglican Catholic Church or The . Interment will be conducted privately. For more information please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020