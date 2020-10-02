Barbara D. Flake
84, of Avon, formerly of Plainfield, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on October 10, 1935 in Howardstown, Kentucky to the late Sadie Imo (Lush) and Reuben Taylor.
Barbara worked as a secretary for Contract Hardware and Specialties in Indianapolis for 17 years, before retiring. Prior to marrying in January 1959, Barbara and her husband Bob became members of Ben Davis Christian Church and held their membership all of their life together. Together, they enjoyed the fellowship and lunch served at the Mooresville Senior Center, and being crowned Valentine's King and Queen in 2013. She will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Flake; brothers Kenneth, Robert Taylor and a sister Karen Vawter.
She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Flake, Lori Fulford; brothers Paul Taylor, William Taylor; sisters Sue Eads, Carol Dahlquist; grandchildren Darren (Janelle) Fulford, Lindsay Fulford; great grandchildren Corbin, Declan, Quinn, Evalyn and Lilyan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 5th from 4-8pm at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, with services Tuesday, Oct. 6th at 10am in the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mooresville Senior Center at P.O. Box 343, Mooresville, IN 46158, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
