Barbara D. Klein
1942 - 2020
Barbara D. Klein

Greenwood -

Barbara D. Klein, 78, Greenwood, passed away peacefully at home November 6, 2020. Mrs. Klein was born August 5, 1942, in Indianapolis, to the late Garland and Helen (Platt) Bryson. She married Robert Klein on March 18, 1961, and he survives.

Barbara graduated from Warren Central High School and worked for a period of time for Indiana Bell before becoming a stay at home mom while raising her only daughter, Michelle. She went back to work in 1980 at Lazarus, transitioning to Raymond James, but retired to take care of her only granddaughter, Taylor, when she was growing up. A proud homemaker, Barbara meticulously cleaned her home every Monday - top to bottom. The self-proclaimed Home Family Coordinator was an excellent planner and was very organized. Family was most important to Barbara. She never missed one of Taylor's games or dance recitals. She was also a member of Emmanuel Church in Greenwood. Barbara will be fondly remembered for her loving and selfless manner.

Survivors include her husband of more than 59 years, Bob Klein; daughter, Michelle (Joe) Griffin; granddaughter, Taylor Griffin.

Friends and family will gather on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
