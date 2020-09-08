Barbara Dages
Fishers - Barbara J. Shipley Dages, 75, of Fishers, passed away on September 5, 2020, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers. She was born on June 4, 1945 to Kenneth R. and Kathryn A. (Paust) Shipley in Anderson, IN.
Born and raised in Anderson, Barbara was a graduate of Madison Heights High School ('63) and attended Ball State University. While living and working in Peoria, IL she met her husband, Ralph C. Dages, Jr. In 1973, Barbara wed and moved to New Hampshire to begin her family. The Dages family returned to Indiana in 1978 and settled in Noblesville. Barbara and Ralph were long time Noblesville residents until their move to Fishers, IN in 2006. Barbara considered Noblesville her home as her happiest memories were made living there. She was a homemaker for 15 years until her return to the workforce. Barbara was retired from the Hamilton Co. chapter of the American Red Cross of Central Indiana where she worked for 20 years. Her lifelong passion was her family, friends and her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Jill E. (Mark) Dages Mayer of Fishers and Heather L. (Russell) Dages Benesh of Carmel; son, Michael C. (Carrie) Dages of West Jordan, UT; brothers, Donald (Martha) Shipley of Houston, TX and Michael (Linda) Shipley of Lincoln, NE; brothers-in-law, Jack W. Dages of Sedona, AZ and Gary K. Dages of Clementon, NJ; and eight grandchildren, Simon, Anna, Madison, Hannah, Aubrey, Chloe, Owen & Milo.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ralph, in 2013.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. A graveside service and memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12 in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, IN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the local Indianapolis chapter of the American Red Cross of Central Indiana. https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com