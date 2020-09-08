1/1
Barbara Dages
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Dages

Fishers - Barbara J. Shipley Dages, 75, of Fishers, passed away on September 5, 2020, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers. She was born on June 4, 1945 to Kenneth R. and Kathryn A. (Paust) Shipley in Anderson, IN.

Born and raised in Anderson, Barbara was a graduate of Madison Heights High School ('63) and attended Ball State University. While living and working in Peoria, IL she met her husband, Ralph C. Dages, Jr. In 1973, Barbara wed and moved to New Hampshire to begin her family. The Dages family returned to Indiana in 1978 and settled in Noblesville. Barbara and Ralph were long time Noblesville residents until their move to Fishers, IN in 2006. Barbara considered Noblesville her home as her happiest memories were made living there. She was a homemaker for 15 years until her return to the workforce. Barbara was retired from the Hamilton Co. chapter of the American Red Cross of Central Indiana where she worked for 20 years. Her lifelong passion was her family, friends and her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Barbara is survived by daughters, Jill E. (Mark) Dages Mayer of Fishers and Heather L. (Russell) Dages Benesh of Carmel; son, Michael C. (Carrie) Dages of West Jordan, UT; brothers, Donald (Martha) Shipley of Houston, TX and Michael (Linda) Shipley of Lincoln, NE; brothers-in-law, Jack W. Dages of Sedona, AZ and Gary K. Dages of Clementon, NJ; and eight grandchildren, Simon, Anna, Madison, Hannah, Aubrey, Chloe, Owen & Milo.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ralph, in 2013.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. A graveside service and memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12 in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the local Indianapolis chapter of the American Red Cross of Central Indiana. https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved