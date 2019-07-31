|
Barbara O. DeWeese
Indianapolis - 86, of Indianapolis, died suddenly Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, of a pulmonary embolism.
Barb grew up in Hagerstown, IN, the only daughter of three children born to the late Anna C (Gardner) and Edwin V. O'Neel. She is survived by her brother Robert V. O'Neel and wife Marian of Maryland, his 3 children Bruce, Brian, and Brent, and their families. Her brother William O'Neel preceded her in death; Bill's children, Kathy and Kelley, and their families reside in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Pursuing her dream of being a homemaker, Barb studied home economics at the University of Cincinnati and Purdue University. She met her husband, Bob, on a blind date. They married on June 13, 1953, and spent nearly 55 years together until Bob's death in 2008.
Barb was active in Psi Iota Xi and P.E.O. Chapter DH, both in Zionsville. For many years she could be found working part-time in various Zionville shops including Colleen's sewing shop, Feather Your Nest, and TiddlyWinks toy store. Barb enjoyed sewing, nature, puzzles, being with family, and playing games. She cared deeply for her community and cultivated many friendships. She had a lively sense of humor, prioritized helping others, and will be remembered for her giving, loving heart that extended far beyond her immediate family.
Since 2011, Barb resided at American Village Retirement Community in Broad Ripple, where she formed instant friendships in her new community.
Barb and Bob lovingly raised five children, and their love will remain at the center of this ever-growing family. Her 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren were absolutely one of the biggest joys of Barb's life.
Daughter Andrea Heath of West Lafayette, husband the late Lindy Heath, and children Charise Tallent (husband Adam, daughter Azalea), Isaac Heath (wife Shelby, daughter Anystin, son Levi), Abigail Heath, Cara Lewis (husband Horraine, son Malakai), Josiah Heath (wife Anna).
Daughter Lisa DeWeese of Indianapolis, spouse Le Weaver.
Son Mark DeWeese of Zionsville, wife Debbie, and children Nick DeWeese (wife Jackie, son Finn, daughter Elsie), Mandy Deweese (daughter Sophia).
Daughter Terri Brumleve of Indianapolis, husband Paul, and children Andrew (wife Molly, daughter Hayden, son Theo, daughter Olivia), John, Mary, and Eric Brumleve.
Daughter Lauri Aud of Woodland Hills CA, husband Christopher, and children daughter Rachel, and twins Emily and Nathan.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St., Zionsville, IN 46077. A private service for family will be held on Friday. To send flowers, please contact blooms by dragonfly in Zionsville at 317-973-1788. To make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider: P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312; or Zion Nature Center, 1100 W Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019