Barbara E. Harner Obituary
Barbara E. Harner, 91 of Indianapolis passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Barbara was born September 4, 1928 in Brownstown, IN to the late Joseph Riley and Hazel Hotz. Barbara earned her bachelor's degree from Indiana Central and she received her master's degree from Butler University.

Barbara began her career as a music teacher and later worked as a guidance counselor at Eastwood Middle School, Metropolitan School District of Washington Township where she worked for 28 years.

Barbara's faith was important; she was a long-time member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge every month with her friends and playing dominos with her grandchildren, sitting on her back porch, watching the birds , and wintering in Florida.

Private graveside services are planned. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Barbara was the widow of Norman Harner, they were married in 1950. She is survived by her children, Neysa Winters, Le'Ann (Dave) Zimmerman, Kristi (Marc) Ghidotti, Greg (Marianne) Harner; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Richard "Dick" Hotz. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ann Zimmerman and brothers, Max Hotz and Robert Hotz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
