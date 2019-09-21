Services
Indiana Funeral Care
2433 East Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 348-1570
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Barbara E. Young Obituary
Barbara E. Young

Indianapolis - 75 of Indianapolis/Greenwood, passed away on September 15, 2019. She is survived by her step-daughter, two step-grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Young. Visitation will start at 2:30 p.m. with services at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel. Interment will follow.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
