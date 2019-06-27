|
Barbara Elaine Ayers
Indianapolis - Barbara Elaine Ayers passed away peacefully after a brief battle with recurrent breast cancer on June 23, 2019 surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters. Barbara was born in Flint, Michigan on July 21, 1933 to Thomas and Harriet Mumby. She graduated from Flint High School in 1951 and went on to earn her RN and a masters degree with high distinction from IU. She worked in psychiatric nursing for most of her career and was director of nursing at Central State Hospital prior to its closing. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Stanley Ayers, and they went on to raise three children, Jeffrey Ayers, Janie Byrd and Dawn Ayers. The Ayers household was always filled with love and peace. Stan and Barb's greatest legacy was passing on their respect, high moral values, and kind spirit to each of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and will be remembered for her amazing intellect (which never faltered even in her last days), wonderful sense of humor, kindness, tolerance, progressive thinking and love of animals.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband Stan of 60 years, and three days prior to her passing by her 62 year-old son Jeffrey. Thankfully, she never was told of her beloved son's passing. She leaves behind many who will miss her deeply - daughters Janie (Joe) Byrd and Dawn Ayers, granddaughters Grace (Damir) Junicic-Ayers, Mary (Nick) Anno, Cathy (Edward) Mutschler, Lindsey (Andrew) Hehman, Stephanie Barber, Emily (Anna) Barber, Meredith Barber and great-grandchildren Morrison Mutschler, Maribelle Junicic, Hunter Junicic (the first male added to the family in 62 years!) and soon to be born Elaine Hehman, all of whom loved their "Nana" very much. Her life was also brightened by her niece Diana (Mike) Cheney, cousin Andre (Jack) Ward, and honorary daughter Betsy (Bill) Atkins.
The family also thanks all of Barb's friends from Hoosier Village Apartments. She loved playing Mahjong and spending time with you. Barb has generously donated her body to the IU School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to take an evening to spend quality time with your loved ones, play a game of Skip-Bo, Mahjong or dominoes in her honor, and the next time you walk along a beach or travel think of her with Stan and Jeff. She would love that. We will miss them and hold them near in our hearts for the rest of our days. The family invites you to join us at the Great Hall in Hoosier Village Deercrest 9870 Cherryleaf Dr. Indianapolis, on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 4pm to remember and celebrate our beloved mother/Nana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019