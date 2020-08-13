Barbara Ellen (Shewmon) ClayIndianapolis - 82, of Indianapolis passed away on August 11, 2020.A truly strong woman, solid in her faith lost her battle with Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct cancer), one she chose to handle her way. Like everything else in her life, she was the boss until the very end. She was the epitome of strength, grace and dignity, a beautiful example of those she leaves behind.Nothing made her happier than Family. Shopping for Christmas was a yearlong event that she relished in choosing special somethings for everyone. She loved holiday gatherings, cooking and Sunday dinners with her family (most times the entire family under one roof).Barb loved spending time with her cherished friends, bowling, golf, Bridge club, Euchre & Homemakers club. She was a Master Gardener and was known for her beautiful flowers and often shared bulbs, seeds & starts from her lovely collection. Barb enjoyed travel that took her all over the world checking off everything on her bucket list along the way.Survived by her children Gregory, Christine, Cathleen & James Matthew. Her 7 grandchildren Michael, Brandy, Angela, Brian, Andrea, Alexandra & Austin, 22 great grandchildren & 5 Great Great grandchildren. Her brothers Don & David Shewmon and cousins Jim & William Sharp.Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, childhood sweethearts & husband of nearly 60 years. Grandson Gregory Adam Clay, Grandmother Emma & her parents.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for cancer research may be given to Cholangiocarcinoma foundation and/or St. Jude's Cancer Research for Children.Celebration of Life open house, Saturday August 22, 2020 at the home of Barabara E. Clay from 1pm - 6pm. Private Graveside services will take place Sunday August 23, 2020.