Barbara Ellen Newkirk
Avon - 83, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Barbara was born May 25, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late J. Bennett Roach and Wilma (Baker) Roach who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by, her beloved son, Barry J. Newkirk. Barbara graduated from the Indiana School for the Deaf and was a member of Eagledale Baptist Church and Bethesda Baptist Church. She worked for Allison's in Speedway for many years until her retirement.
Barbara was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend adored by her daughter, Sheryl E. Lambert (Tom); and a granddaughter, Minette E. Lambert. Family and Friends may visit Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Drive. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the s Project. Please feel free to share your memories of Barbara at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020