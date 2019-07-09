|
Barbara Ellen (Summers) White
Carmel - Barbara Ellen (Summers) White 85 years old of Carmel, IN formerly Indianapolis passed away July 04, 2019. Barbara was born in South Bend, IN to Harry Allen and Ruth (Maas) Summers. Barbara was a paralegal for 35 years where she worked for attorney Russell White. She was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church and currently worshiping at Zionsville Untied Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her sister Janet Baxter. Calling will be held on Tuesday July 09, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville from 4 to 6 pm followed by the funeral service at 6 pm. Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years Lloyd C. White and her son; Charles "Chuck" (Leslie) White and her grandchildren; Benjamin White and twins; Shelby and Taylor Dejka and sister; Mary Anne Ray. Online condolences and a video tribute to Barbara may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019