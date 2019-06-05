Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Barbara F. Allen

Barbara F. Allen

Indianapolis - Barbara F. Allen, 75, Indianapolis, transitioned to eternal life on June 1, 2019. A native of Richmond, IN, she had worked in sales at David Noyes Investments.

On Friday, June 7, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory include her son, John "Tony" Allen; daughter, Krish Rene Alklen; three grandchildren, Lachon Allen, Duwan Byers and Sincere Shanks, three great grandchildren and a sister, Frances Williams.

Final Arrangements entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019
