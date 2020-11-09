Barbara Frances Floreancig (Ackerman)
86, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1934, to Francis and Anna Marie Ackerman. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passion for her family, baking, knitting, and laughter knew no bounds.
Anyone who knew Barbara knew her infectious laugh and smile, and how much she loved her family. Barbara dedicated her life to raising her family and caring for others. Whether she was making Christmas cookies and fresh Rhubarb pie, or crocheting beautiful afghans, Barbara did it with love and hopes of making others happy. Her love for bunnies could be seen throughout her life, starting with caring for pet rabbits, to collecting all things bunnies. There wasn't much that gave her more joy than finding the perfect bunny to add to her collection.
Barbara leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Theodore D. Floreancig; sister Jacqueline; sons, Steven Hendricks (Melissa) and Gary Hendricks (Linda); Daughters, Denise Spaulding (Dave) and Melissa Parsons (William); grandchildren, Jeffrey (Darla Jo), Jennifer (Brian), Jessica, Nicholas (Sylvia), Damon, Christopher (Mariel), Alyssa, Michael, Elizabeth (Joshua), William (Brittany), Maria, John, and Katie; many beautiful great grandchildren; and her best friend in life Gabby Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marilyn Henricks, Judy Westbrook; and brother Francis "Sonny" Ackerman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. https://www.alz.org/
.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM TODAY, November 10, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave the family an on-line condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net