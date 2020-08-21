Barbara Frauhiger Weiss
Carmel - Barbara Frauhiger Weiss, 71, passed away following a multi-vehicle collision while traveling home from a wonderful two-week visit with her son, daughter-in-law and beloved granddaughter on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Barbara was born on December 9, 1948, to her parents Bernice and Harry Frauhiger of Decatur, IN.
Barbara was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, with degrees in Fine Arts and Education. She also attended classes at the Herron School of Art and Design.
Barbara's life was characterized by a lifetime of service, teaching, helping and dedication to her family, friends, Church fundraising event leadership, mentoring students, and volunteer work with a variety of community groups. When some friends were asked to describe Barb, they gave the following description: "Barb was full of life. She was a bright spirit who enjoyed people, animals, birds and giving to others. Barb seemed to live at twice the speed of most beings. Her baked goodies were heavenly." Another friend had this to contribute: "I feel blessed to have had Barb in my life. Barb loved doing anything and everything. Barb and I had more fun together than any ten people could have had in their lifetimes."
Barbara dedicated herself to motherhood and homemaking during her sons' early years and worked part-time creating art in the form of one-of-a-kind wedding cakes. Once Barbara's sons were well established in school, she returned to her profession of teaching art in the Indianapolis and Carmel Schools.
Barbara lived her life to give and share with others, it was tragically cut short, she was far from finished. The responsibility to carry on her legacy now lies on everyone in which she has gracefully impacted. Cook with each other. Create art with one another. Dig a garden and share its bounty. Ultimately, she would want us to Love each other "Bunches!". Teach these things to future generations. She is greatly missed but will never be forgotten as long as we do our part and share what she loved sharing with everyone.
Barbara is survived by: son and daughter-in-law Ehren & Kelly Weiss of Boulder, CO; granddaughter Piper Weiss of Boulder, CO; son and daughter-in-law Warren & Kim Weiss of Knoxville, TN; brothers Fred (Nancy) Frauhiger of Carmel, IN; Gary (Carol) Frauhiger of Ft. Wayne, IN; Phil (Linda) Frauhiger of Ft. Wayne, IN; Stanley (Lou) Frauhiger of Decatur, IL; Bill (Mia) Frauhiger; and sister Mary Jo Frauhiger of Decatur, IN. Additional family members include nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Harry Frauhiger; her brothers, James Frauhiger and Robert Frauhiger; and sisters, Judith Frauhiger and Carolyn Frauhiger Gerber; and by her former husband Greg Weiss.
Due to the current mandates, the family has collectively chosen to forgo any services in the near future. Plans for an upcoming celebration of life and outlets to make donations in Barbara's name will be communicated in the coming months. To keep informed, please follow this web link to input your contact information: www.postable.com/barbaraweiss
. You may also leave your name and contact information with Nancy@Frauhiger.com, 317-501-3535.