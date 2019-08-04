|
Barbara G. Fath
Indianapolis - Barbara G. Fath, 88, passed away August 2 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Danville, IL on June 14, 1931 and moved to Indiana as a teenager where she spent the remainder of her days. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Richard Campbell and Beatrice Dazey. Barbara now joins her husband of 66 years, Fred Fath, and an infant daughter Linda in Heaven.
Barbara selflessly dedicated her life to her family. She leaves behind her six children: Kevin (Toby) Fath; Kyle (Tammy) Fath; Denise (Tim) Quinnette; Scott (Kelly) Fath; Donna (Fath) Miller; and Steve (Lisa) Fath. In addition to her children, Barbara enjoyed 17 Grandchildren: Melissa, Michelle, Alex, Brooke, Kassidy, Jenna, Lauren, Shelby, Lexie, Addie, Avery, Eva, Estee, Austin, Paige, Cameron and Corbin, all of whom have warm memories of her homecooked meals andfamily events . She is also survived by ten great grandchildren: Jacobi, Leland, Bella, Andrew, Baby Shaw, Vincent, Isaac, Georgie, Baby Howell and Goldie. Barbara was an only child, but leaves behind her caring sister-in-law, Alice (Fath) Ward who she called her sister.
Barbara was member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway. Throughout the years she volunteered her time for activities at both the school and the church. Barbara enjoyed reading books, going shopping for antiques, doing puzzles, and playing cards with friends and family.
Barbara will be missed by all her family who excelled under the guidance of their loving parents and grandparents. She was loved dearly by all who knew her! Barbara was truly an angel on earth and God has called his angel home.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 5 at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with a mausoleum entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In honor of Barbara's love for reading, memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019