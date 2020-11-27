1/1
Barbara G. Whitsel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara G. Whitsel

Carmel - Barbara G. Whitsel [b 1936, d November 20, 2020]

Barbara Graves Whitsel, age 84, of Carmel, Indiana passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 20, 2020. Daughter of Arthur Wesley Graves and Irene Mohan Graves. She attended Clinton, MA schools, H.S. class of 1953. Upon graduation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1957, she worked as a biologist for Eli Lily Co., Indianapolis [1957- 1961] until marrying William B. Whitsel, who passed away in 1988. Barbara was a committed volunteer and later employee at St. Vincent's Hospital, Indianapolis. She is survived by her children Ann Whitsel Miller of Lafayette, IN and Amy Whitsel of Wexford, PA and Kurt Whitsel of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren David Miller, Megan Miller, William Miller, Jonas Whitsel and Jacqueline Whitsel; her siblings John J. Graves of Clinton, MA, David D. Graves of Barrington, RI and Joanne M. Graves of Framington, MA; as well as seven nieces and nephews. Barb will be lovingly remembered for loyalty to her family, being an amazing cook, having an abundant vegetable garden, enjoying a night out with the Indianapolis Symphony and always an avid sports fan. Barb was a devoted, faithful member of her church. The funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Indianapolis on Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:30 am at the church before the mass. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to join the livestream of the Mass at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved