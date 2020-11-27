Barbara G. Whitsel
Carmel - Barbara G. Whitsel [b 1936, d November 20, 2020]
Barbara Graves Whitsel, age 84, of Carmel, Indiana passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 20, 2020. Daughter of Arthur Wesley Graves and Irene Mohan Graves. She attended Clinton, MA schools, H.S. class of 1953. Upon graduation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1957, she worked as a biologist for Eli Lily Co., Indianapolis [1957- 1961] until marrying William B. Whitsel, who passed away in 1988. Barbara was a committed volunteer and later employee at St. Vincent's Hospital, Indianapolis. She is survived by her children Ann Whitsel Miller of Lafayette, IN and Amy Whitsel of Wexford, PA and Kurt Whitsel of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren David Miller, Megan Miller, William Miller, Jonas Whitsel and Jacqueline Whitsel; her siblings John J. Graves of Clinton, MA, David D. Graves of Barrington, RI and Joanne M. Graves of Framington, MA; as well as seven nieces and nephews. Barb will be lovingly remembered for loyalty to her family, being an amazing cook, having an abundant vegetable garden, enjoying a night out with the Indianapolis Symphony and always an avid sports fan. Barb was a devoted, faithful member of her church. The funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Indianapolis on Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:30 am at the church before the mass. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
to join the livestream of the Mass at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.