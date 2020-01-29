Services
Resources
Barbara Ginder

Barbara Ginder Obituary
Barbara Ginder

Barbara Lee Ginder, 85, of Kempton, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Carol Fritz will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
