Barbara (Mimi) Gottschalk Querry
Carmel - Barbara passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Bunker Hill Indiana on April 5th 1928 to Harry and Vada Gottschalk. She had two brothers John and Brandon. After high school she attended Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where she received her nursing diploma. There she met Ralph P. Querry and they were married June 17th 1951. They had four children Mark (Cheryl), Kevin, Kent (Sharon), and Jan (Tom McNab). There are eight grandchildren, Dustin (Megan) McNab, Sean (Caitlin) McNab, Spencer (Melissa) Querry, Alison Querry, Michael Querry, Ian (Alicia) Querry, Trista Calhoun, and Elise Northcutt. There are also seven great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring woman who enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings were always full of good eats.
They moved to Fowler Indiana when Ralph started his dental practice. They were active in the Fowler Methodist Church where Barbara participated in many activities, rummage, and bake sales. She also spent several years as nurse at Benton Central Junior/Senior High School and was an EMT on the local ambulance service. She was also active in Tri-Kappa and Eastern Star.
After retirement they moved to Indianapolis where she continued to be active in the nursing field by volunteering at the Methodist Guild and other facilities. They were both members of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
They loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
The last months of her life she was a resident of Rose Senior Living in memory care. She was provided with tender loving care by all staff.
She will be greatly missed but she is now with Ralph, Kevin, and her mom and dad.
Services will be Saturday August 17 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Gothic Chapel on 34th Street, Indianapolis Indiana. Visitation is from 11-12 with services beginning at 12. Refreshments will follow after the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019