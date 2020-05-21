Barbara HensleyIndianapolis - Barbara Newberry Hensley passed away peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes, on May 17.She was born in Flint, MI on April 13, 1929 and graduated from Butler University with a degree in Education. She later earned her Masters from Indiana Central College. She was married to Harold Hensley for 29 years. Barbara was a dedicated mother, teacher, and friend.Barbara taught at IPS #112, St Jude School and Southport Elementary School, while working for Red Cross and The Dyslexia Institute in the summers. She retired from teaching age 65 and began proofreading for the Indiana Senate. She enjoyed that job until she was 80 years old. Throughout the years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Saturdays with her Lunch Bunch, summer trips to Higgins Lake, helping with the church tag sale, playing Bridge, knitting, being an active board member for the Newport Bay condo association, traveling with her sisters and then traveling and cruising with her children. She took great joy in friend and family gatherings and loved hearing everyone join in a song or a prayer. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church and later, Trinity Episcopal Church. Barbara was well cared for at Hooverwood the last 4 years and was known as the Reading Lady, with frequent trips to the beautiful library.Barbara, or Grandma Bobbie, is loved and will be missed by her children, Teresa Hensley, Anne (Bruce) Ploshay, Barbara (Jeff) Bohard, David Hensley, and Bonnie Hensley; her grandchildren, Turaj Zaimi, Bijan Zaimi, Adam Ploshay, Evan (Barbara) Ploshay, Katie (Mike) Salciciolli, Rachel (Anthony) Youst, Nick Hensley, Matthew Hensley, Addison Webb, Cori (Dan) Ford; and her great grandchildren, Chas and Grace Ploshay, Samantha and Henry Salciciolli, Calvin Youst, and Tyler and Eli Ford.No Services are currently planned as Barbara would wish everyone to take good care of themselves and those they love. And lastly, as Barbara would often say as we said goodbye, "Don't get arrested".Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.