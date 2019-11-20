|
|
Barbara Holt
Brownsburg - Barbara M. Holt, 87, of Brownsburg, passed away on November 19, 2019. She was a member of Hope Community Church in Brownsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Catherine Swegman, brothers Paul, John, Dave, and Richard Swegman, son Dennis Evans, and infant daughter Debra Holt. Survivors include her husband Henry W. Holt, son William Holt, daughter Lisa Marie Wright, granddaughter Andrea Evans and great grandson Chris Church. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24th from 2-4pm and the funeral service will be Monday, November 25th at 1:00pm at Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery in Lizton. In lieu of flowers, and honoring Barbara's lifelong love of children, the family requests that donations be made to Miriam's Promise at www.miriamspromise.org in her memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019