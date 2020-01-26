|
|
Barbara J. (Gill) Brownfield
Trafalgar, IN - Barbara J. (Gill) Brownfield, 74, of Trafalgar, IN passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Pastors Brian Clark and Steve Fair will conduct a service on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Fair Haven Christian Church 1476 West 300 South Franklin, IN. Friends may call Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3PM until 8PM at Fair Haven Christian Church and Wednesday from 9:30 till service time at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020