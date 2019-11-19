Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Clements Obituary
Barbara J. Clements

Greenwood - Barbara J. Clements, 87, passed away November 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. A Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm following the visitation. A Private burial will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Johnson County Humane Society. For full obituary please visit, www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -