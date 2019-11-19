|
Barbara J. Clements
Greenwood - Barbara J. Clements, 87, passed away November 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. A Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm following the visitation. A Private burial will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Johnson County Humane Society. For full obituary please visit, www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019