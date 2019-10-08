|
Barbara J. (Tate) Essig
Indianapolis - 87, died October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlon F. Essig. She is survived by her children, Debbie and Cindy Essig, Cheryl Schopmeyer, Dede Lane, and Scott Essig and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-7pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. A funeral service will follow on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am with one hour of visitation prior to service. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please share an online memory or condolence of Barb at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019