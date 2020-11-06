Barbara J. (Hutton) Mattingly
New Palestine - Barbara J. (Hutton) Mattingly, New Palestine, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 while residing at The Waters of Muncie, in Muncie. Barbara was born in Greenfield to Chester and Marie (Bever) Hutton. She is a Greenfield High School graduate. She also attended dental school in Indianapolis. She was united in marriage with Verne T. Mattingly.
Barbara loved living and working in the Midwest and did not venture far from home for work and enjoyment. Barbara worked 15 years at New Palestine High School as a choreographer for the Majorette and PomPom squads; as a dental assistant for 15 years in Indianapolis; 45 years as a bookkeeper for Mattingly Shell Station in New Palestine; and 23 years on the New Palestine Town Council. She attended New Palestine Christian Church. Her memberships included: Past Member and Past President of Psi Iota Xi Sorority; The Links of New Palestine Golf League; 50 years with Miriam #64; and The Order of the Eastern Star. Besides her love of golf, Barbara also loved to work crossword puzzles.
Barbara is survived by her loving nieces and nephews: Teri (David) Reed, Larry Hutton, Phillip (Fiona) Hutton, Dan (Jamie) Hutton, David Hutton, Judy Hunt, Sharon Junkins, Michelle Morrison, Mike Morrison, Julie Mattingly, and John Mattingly; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Lauren (Damien) Mazur-Hawcroft, Jason (Becci) Hutton, Jaime (Patrick) Early, and Michelle Hutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verne Mattingly; siblings: twin, Phyllis Settles, Ralph Hutton, and Mike Hutton; and nephews: Scott Hutton and Doug Hutton.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, with the funeral service immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
and/or New Palestine High School Band. If you would like to sign the online guest book or send condolences to the family you may do so by visiting www.stillingerfamilyfuneralhome.com
.