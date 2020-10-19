1/1
Barbara J. Padgett
Barbara J. Padgett

Carmel - 83, of Carmel, departed this life Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born Barbara Land on October 20, 1936, in Ottawa, IL, to the late William and Esther (Baum) Land. She grew up in Illinois and Mississippi and graduated from DePauw University in 1958. That year she married James Padgett of Carmel, IN (died 2017), and began a career as a beloved, innovative and tirelessly dedicated middle-school English and Speech teacher that spanned four decades until her retirement in 2000. For most of that time she taught at Carmel Junior High School, where she was chairman of the English Department. She also earned a master's degree in English literature from Butler University. Barbara was a skilled and avid gardener, cook and artist; she counted travel - from the Serengeti plains of Africa to the humpback whale waters of Alaska - among her most beloved pastimes, and in her later life she loved learning new skills like Spanish. She was also a member of the Carmel United Methodist Church and lovingly followed the endeavors of her children and especially her grandchildren, for whom she once wrote a book of family stories.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Yola) Padgett, Mary Ann (Jeff) Padgett Knecht and Bill (Libby) Padgett; grandchildren Jake, Macey, Tomás, Bailey, Sophia, Lauryn and Will, and a host of dear friends and grateful people - especially former students - in Carmel and central Indiana.

Due to the current pandemic a funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Carmel Education Fund's Richard B. Smith Scholarship for aspiring teachers, 515 E. Main St, Suite 124, Carmel, IN 46032 or ccs.k12.in.us/foundation

Online memorial tributes are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
