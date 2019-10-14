|
Barbara J. (Kahn) Santemire
81, of Indianapolis; died October 14, 2019. Barbara was a graduate of Shortridge High School and Butler University. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and owned and operated The Tavern.
She is survived by her son, Michael E. Rose; daughter, Michele L. (Carl) Denny; grandchildren, Daniel A. (Julawadi) Goul and Raphael Rose; great-grandchild, Michael Beck; sister, Rita Myers; brother, Harry Kahn; great-aunt, Mary lou Farb; and step-daughters, Heidi Mooningham and Robin Campbell. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin H. Santemire; and grandson, David J. Goul of blessed memory.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 16th at 2 PM in Shara Tefillah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Etz-Chaim Congregation, 6939 Hoover Rd Indpls, IN 46260.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019