Barbara J. Sawyer
Plainfield - Barbara J. Sawyer (Cable), 73 of Plainfield, passed away October 16, 2020 in her residence. She was born on March 08, 1947 in Indianapolis to the late Howard and Louie Turner Cable. Barbara married Larry Sawyer on February 10, 1968 in Indianapolis. She was an administrative assistant to the principal for Plainfield High School for many years, before retiring in 2007. She was generous, kind, creative, and patient. She loved being with her friends and family showering them with love and joy. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Larry Sawyer of Plainfield; daughter, Mindi Osgatharp (John) of Plainfield; son, Michael Sawyer (Amber) of Washington, D. C.; sister, Judy Patrick (Mike) of Mooresville; 3 grandchildren, Alexis, Grayson and Liam; niece, Kelly Young (Jim) and great nieces and nephew Megan, Jacob and Jordan. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks P. O. Box 180214 Utica, MI 48318. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com