|
|
Barbara Jane Craney Farrington
Indianapolis - 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 22, 2019. She was born October 16, 1936 to the late Boniface and Lillian Craney. Barbara grew up on the east side of Indianapolis and attended St. Phillip Neri and Brookside grade schools, Arsenal Technical High School and Indiana University. She retired from Bingham Summers law firm and previously worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Burns-Foley Legal Clinic and American Fletcher National Bank where she met her husband, John T. Farrington. Over the years she was active in many social groups including the Tech High School TAGS, the Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas of Fortville parishes, choirs and clubs, as well as book and investment clubs. Barbara enjoyed traveling and gardening and was an avid IU fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her youngest granddaughter Emma, whom she adored.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 East Washington St. with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:00 a.m.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Theresa Rhodes (Lance); son, Tom Farrington (John Jones); five granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John T. Farrington, one brother and two sisters.
Memorial gifts may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from The Terrace at Wyndmoor of Castleton for their heartfelt and compassionate care of their mother. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019