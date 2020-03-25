|
Barbara Jane Daisie Hawkins
Indianapolis - Barbara Jane Daisie Hawkins, 81, of Indianapolis, died in her home on March 21, 2020. She was born January 11, 1939, in Union, MO to the late Emil Jacob and Selma Dorothea (Barlage) Young. She attended a local one-room school and later received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from Central Missouri State University. She taught school in St. Louis and Kansas City, then relocated to Indianapolis in 1970 and spent the rest of her career as a sales consultant with Houghton Mifflin then D. C. Heath and Co. She married John Hawkins on November 3, 1978, and lost him to cancer only nine years later.
In retirement, Barbara enjoyed working at Jacobson's, the State Fair Coliseum, and at polling sites in Marion County. She was a long-time member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and the Red Hat Society, and gathered regularly for meals and entertainment with her various friend groups. She was a cross-stitching master, an avid gardener whose property was designated as a Wildlife Habitat, and sports enthusiast; the Indy 500 was a highlight of each year for her. Barbara was a strong, independent woman devoted to God and her church, family, friends, and multiple feline companions. She held herself to high standards of integrity, morality, and etiquette; asked the same of others; and welcomed opportunities to be of service to loved ones and her community. Barbara will be dearly missed.
Barbara is survived by her brother Harlan's children, Cynthia (Young) Krause (son Jacob) of Washington, MO and Gary Young (children Joseph and Emily) of Union, MO; her sister Jeannie's children, Janette Scher (husband Scott Pierce, stepson Elijah) of Missoula, MT and Matthew Scher (children John and Anna) of Lee's Summit, MO; sister-in-law Marlene (Krueger) Young (Union, MO); brother-in-law John Scher (Belton, MO); her husband's two sons and other relatives; as well as many other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband John, stepson Glenn, parents Emil and Selma, sister Betty June, brother Harlan, and sister Verna Jean "Jeannie" (Young) Scher.
A private service will be held on Saturday, March 28. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ ( http://www.stpeterscarmel.org/ ), 3106 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, Indiana, 46033, or ( https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate ) , 11550 N. Meridian Street, Suite 115, Carmel, Indiana 46032. Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020