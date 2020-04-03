|
Barbara Jane Distell Ehrhardt "Mimi"
Brownsburg - Barbara Jane Distell Ehrhardt, "Mimi," 89, of Brownsburg, beloved wife of the late Philip E. Ehrhardt, passed peacefully to the Lord on March 30, 2020. Barbara was born on August 4, 1930 to William and Bertha Distell of Hobart, Indiana. She will be immeasurably missed by her loving children: Philip "Mark," (Bev) of Lake Forest, Illinois, Kurt of Brownsburg, and Karen Starkey (Michael) of Brownsburg; six grandchildren, Kristin, Brandon, Vivien, Eyleen, Nicholas, and Ceciley; four great-grandchildren, Arabella, Caroline, Catey, and Calder. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her six siblings, Jacquelyn, Elizabeth, William Jr., Dolores, Renè, and precious infant brother.
During her time at Indiana University, Barbara distinguished herself among her peers. She was the president of her freshman class and a member of Chi Omega sorority. She graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business and then was employed at LaSalle Steel.
In 1951, Barbara married the love of her life, Philip E. Ehrhardt. Fortunately, she was permitted to accompany him on various naval deployments. Upon returning to the states in 1956, the happy couple settled in Brownsburg where they proudly raised three children and were blessed to be together for 64 blissful years.
Barbara loved living her vocation as a wife and mother. She joyfully nurtured her children spiritually, physically, and emotionally. Barbara was an excellent cook and baker, frequently experimenting with food from other cultures. Even in her last years, she edited international recipes. As a curious and lifelong learner, she took classes and then refinished and reupholstered her furniture. Barbara was known to be a great neighbor, always ready to help. Both with the family and long after the family left home, Barbara and Phil enjoyed exercise--- walking, biking, playing tennis, and golf. Their vibrant social life included playing cards, dining, and visiting with friends. Travel was a passion; the couple introduced their children to all but two of the states. After the children were grown, they expanded their travel to several overseas destinations.
Becoming a grandmother was the highlight of Barbara's life, and she was affectionately known as "Mimi." Together with "Papa," she delighted her grandchildren with endless card and board games such as spoons, hearts, double solitaire, bunco, cribbage, and checkers. Sleepovers included a gourmet breakfast with homemade Belgian waffles followed by a trip to the library. Mimi was an avid reader, and she passed that desire to her children and grandchildren. Nothing made Mimi (and Papa) happier than family gatherings and shared family vacations.
Undoubtedly, Mimi's happiness derived from being an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her incredible sense of humor, her concern for others, her zest for travel, her solid faith, and her immense love for family and friends are truly her legacy.
A Memorial Mass will be held later when health conditions allow us to safely gather and celebrate Mimi's full and joyous life. Contributions can be made to Caring Call Connection, 7393 Business Center Drive, Suite 200, Avon, Indiana 46123 or to St. Malachy Church, 9833 E. County Road 750 N., Brownsburg, Indiana 46112.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020