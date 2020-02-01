Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Carmel
Carmel, IN
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Carmel
Carmel, IN
Barbara Jane (Scheerer) Frazer

Barbara Jane (Scheerer) Frazer, 49, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Amanda Meyer, Lillian Frazer, and Faith Frazer; mother, Judith Brown; father, George Scheerer; sister, Jennifer Phillips, and her husband Scott; niece and nephew, Rebecca Bunting and Aaron Bunting; maternal uncle William Bosron and his wife Sheila.

Barb was a generous soul who loved being of service and helping others. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a mom, and she instilled a wonder for nature, love for animals, and artistic drive in all of her daughters. She loved to garden, sowing seeds at every dwelling she occupied, growing everything from peppers to peonies. Many will remember her as a free-spirited, fun woman who knew how to make a good time out of a shoestring budget.

A visitation honoring Barbara's vibrant spirit will be held on Thursday, February 6, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, Indiana, from 4:00-6:50pm, with a memorial service to follow at 7pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
