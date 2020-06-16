Barbara Jane Patton
Barbara Jane Patton, 83 of Carmel, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 14, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born on February 25, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Burton and Margaret Stout. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1954. Barb was a 50 year member of Delta Chi Sigma, volunteering her time to various philanthropic organizations. She loved to laugh with family and friends, and to make the most of every moment. Barbara loved to share stories, and make memories with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Barb is survived by her children, Greg Patton, Kathryn (Rich) Long, and Angi (Mike) Markovich; grandchildren, Jessica Patton, Austin Long, Samantha Long, Will Patton, Megan Miller, Melissa Meyer, Matthew Markovich, and Jenny Lagerstrom; and several members of her extended family. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Wendell R. Patton; and son, Gary Patton.
Friends and family are invited to gather at 12:00pm on Friday June 19, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a funeral service will begin at 2:30pm. Face coverings are recommended inside the building; extras will be provided at the door.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Outrun the Sun (8435 Keystone Crossing, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN 46240), in memory of her son, Gary Patton, or to Camp Del-Ja-Ri (1113 E. Camp Mack Rd., Milford, IN 46542), in her memory.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.