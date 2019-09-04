|
|
Barbara Jane Pfeiffer (née Hufnagel)
Indianapolis - Barbara Jane Pfeiffer (née Hufnagel) (aka BJ, Barb, Babs, Babbie, Barbie, or Mama) was born September 13, 1953 as the middle child and only girl to an Army family. She fought with strength and courage, her fourth cancer diagnosis of her life. She is survived by her husband, Bill Pfeiffer; son Brian, daughter-in-law, Jackie Pfeiffer (née Sennott), 4 grandchildren: Cam, Brooklyn, Dax, and Jack; daughter Amy Nims (née Pfeiffer) and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Nims; and her two brothers Bud (m. JoAnne) and Jim Hufnagel, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Mom was the only female head coach and championship winner of the 1987 A-league Skiles Test baseball Giants. She owned her own interior design and stenciling business before HGTV was popular- nearly single-handily funding the explosion of NE Indianapolis home crafting stores in the 1990's. She began setting fashion standards since before her "most attractive" nomination at Secena High School in 1971, always on-trend and with some of her own eccentric additions. Since her family held Colts' season tickets for 30 years, BJ had a love of football that ran deep. Her artistic and constantly running creative mind lead her to many projects - always to help others - from painting 158 VBS t-shirts, to decorating numerous homes of friends and family. Her ability to dance, gab, laugh, and entertain led to some of the most memorial parties thrown. With a brandy slush or a bourbon ball, BJ welcomed you and made sure you were happy and fed. Her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, often had an assortment of different visitors and guests. She loved her grand-dogs (all dogs really), playing games, being a member of Hawaiian culture and PFLAG, date night at Fazoli's and a movie, shopping, the Fall, and hugging every military person she'd see. BJ had a beautiful singing voice, whether in church, humming a lullaby, or groovin' to the Beatles while dancing around the house. By far though, BJ's most impactful mark on this earth was the many relationships she cultivated. As a partner-in-crime to Bill for the past 52 years (meeting at the bus stop in 7th grade on Marla Drive), they were always the first on the dance floor. BJ gave every part of her soul to her family. She only ever wanted to be a mom and it showed. The most supportive, loving, unruly, passionate, and genuine person, BJ taught all of us to love deeply, give all you have to others, never let a bully get away with anything, and be good to God and each other. This world is a better place because of her.
A celebration of BJ's life will happen at St. Lawrence parish on September 27, 2019. The family will receive visitors at 10am with an 11am funeral mass. Lunch will follow at George's on Binford Blvd, Indianapolis until 3:30pm. BJ wouldn't want flowers- if you feel so inclined, we would love you to support B.A.C.A., the Little Sisters of the Poor, or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019