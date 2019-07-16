Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Diggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Anderson Diggs


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Anderson Diggs Obituary
Barbara Jean Anderson Diggs

Indianapolis - 84, went Home to her Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. Barbara was born April 19, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Robert Anderson and Laura Mae Collins.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave, with services starting at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 2629 Waterfront Parkway, Indianapolis, IN 46214 or at www.seasonsfoundation.org.

To view her full obituary, visit

www.legacycremationfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now