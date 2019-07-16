|
|
Barbara Jean Anderson Diggs
Indianapolis - 84, went Home to her Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. Barbara was born April 19, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Robert Anderson and Laura Mae Collins.
Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave, with services starting at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 2629 Waterfront Parkway, Indianapolis, IN 46214 or at www.seasonsfoundation.org.
To view her full obituary, visit
www.legacycremationfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019